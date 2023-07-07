Marshfield Clinic revises Q1 report, with bigger $42.1M loss

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic has reported a larger than previously stated operating loss for the first quarter of the year.

The revised $42.1 million loss, up $9.5 million from previous results, is because of corrections made to various transactions, including those related to wages and paid time off benefits. The 11-hospital system's operating margin shrank from an original -4.2 percent to -5.4 percent.

Total expenses rose from an originally reported $812.3 million to $819.3 million, while revenues were revised slightly down to $777.2 million.

The system increased its long-term debt by $30.5 million.