Marshfield Clinic closing Wisconsin hospice center

Phillips, Wis.-based Marshfield Medical Center Park Falls Home Health and Hospice facility, part of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic, is closing at the end of February due to limited resources.

Marshfield Clinic is working with other providers who offer home health and hospice services to provide continued care to patients.

"We're proud members of the community, and while these services will cease, we continue to provide primary, specialty and hospital care throughout the region. We are committed to supporting our patients and employees as we transition our home health and hospice resources," a spokesperson for Marshfield Clinic said in a statement shared with Becker's.

News of the hospice center closure comes after the integrated health system is discontinuing its oral surgery services Jan. 31 due to inability to meet patient demand.