Louisiana hospital taps CareCloud for revenue cycle management

Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals West Monroe (La.) has selected digital revenue company CareCloud to handle its revenue cycle management services.

The company's digital RCM services will integrate with Cornerstone's EHR vendor. Cornerstone aims for the partnership to maximize revenue capture and reduce labor costs and billing errors.

Several Cornerstone physicians recommended the CareCloud RCM solutions, according to a Nov. 29 CareCloud news release.

"CareCloud's RCM services work with any platform or technology, allowing healthcare providers to capitalize on our capabilities while maintaining existing software solutions from another provider," CareCloud Senior Vice President of Strategy Alfonso Nardi said. "Through the services, a highly engaged team of specialized billing, remittance, and collection members offers strategic support to optimize the payment cycle. The comprehensive solution assists providers with increasing collections while reducing administrative burdens. This ensures every dollar is captured and opportunities for both front-end and back-end operational improvement are identified."