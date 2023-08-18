Louisiana health system gets rating upgrade

Hammond, La.-based North Oaks Health System has received a credit upgrade to "A" from "A-" due to operational strength and robust market share, Fitch said Aug. 17.

The rating outlook for the two-hospital system is stable.

"Fitch expects good operating results to be sustained over time given population growth in the PSA, management's strategy to grow profitable service lines, and higher reimbursement from Medicaid Directed Payments," according to Fitch's note.

North Oaks had approximately $150 million of long-term fixed-rate debt and lease liabilities as of June 30.