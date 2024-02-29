Loma Linda Health launches $300M campaign

Loma Linda (Calif.) Health launched a multimillion dollar campaign Feb. 28 focused on growth and innovation.

The campaign, dubbed "Stronger Together," supports the academic health system's research into clinical treatments, expanding the workforce and enhancing services for the system's Inland Empire residents.

"This forward-looking initiative reflects our commitment to mission and presents a clear vision of how Loma Linda University Health's continuing efforts in education, research and healthcare will impact our region and the world," said Richard Hart, MD, president of Loma Linda University Health, in the press release.

Loma Linda hopes to raise $300 million with the campaign, and has already received pledges for around $95 million as part of the "Stronger Together" campaign.

The campaign supports initiatives including:

1. Expanded student capacity and facilities at the school of nursing.

2. New clinical space at the school of dentistry.

3. Greater scholarship support, mentorship and experiential learning for students.

4. Construction of a new cancer research and treatment center.

5. Opening a new outpatient pediatric specialty clinic.

6. Modernizing the children's hospital surgical suites and expanding the NICU.

7. Converting existing space to a 49-bed inpatient pediatric psychology unit.