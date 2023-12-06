Legacy, OHSU merger agreement still in the works

Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University, both in Portland, are still working on the completion of a merger agreement, The Lund Report shared Dec. 5.

In an Aug. 16 release, the two entities revealed they had signed a nonbinding letter of intent with plans to create a 10-hospital system of more than 32,000 employees serving over 3 million patient visits a year at 100-plus locations. The merger would also create the largest Portland metro area employer.

However, the original plan to have a merger agreement completed in the coming months is still ongoing. Oregon Health Authority regulators, who review merger proposals, still have not received a definitive submission from either OHSU or Legacy, the publication reported.

"Oregon Health & Science University and Legacy Health are continuing to work collaboratively toward a definitive agreement to create a high-impact health care system driven by a mission of public service," Legacy Health said in a statement shared with Becker's. "OHSU and Legacy now expect to reach a definitive agreement to create a comprehensive, integrated health system in early 2024."

As part of the agreement, OHSU plans to commit around $1 billion over 10 years to support primary- and community-based services, which will be part of the combined system. The financial commitment will allow for expanded services, including clinical programs, care sites, technology solutions and new care models, while maintaining and growing services like preventive medicine, population health and public health.