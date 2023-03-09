Legacy Health will close birthing center by March 17 despite penalty warnings

Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health said it is on track to close the family birth center at its Mount Hood Medical Center on schedule even as the Oregon Health Authority said it cannot give a timeline for approval, according to multiple reports.

While the OHA, according to a March 7 KATU Portland report, said it received a waiver request from Legacy Health to discontinue maternity services at the center for three years and would take an unspecified time to review the request, the health system stressed it will close the Gresham, Ore., location by March 17 even as it could face penalties for doing so, according to a March 2 The Lund Report article.

As of March 17, pregnant patients arriving at the Mount Hood center will be transferred to other local hospitals.

Legacy Health, like many health systems, has struggled to match a high-cost model with low volumes of births.