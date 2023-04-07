Lawmakers push for higher reimbursements to rural teaching hospitals

Rural hospitals are in decline across the country, with many facing closure. Federal lawmakers want to improve reimbursements to rural teaching hospitals to alleviate some of that pain, according to an April 7 Pennsylvania Capital-Star report.

Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have joined with a Michigan legislator to reintroduce the Fairness for Rural Teaching Hospitals Act, which would bolster Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements to such hospitals. The legislation would affect about 14 hospitals nationwide, the report said.

"It's imperative that our rural hospitals are not deprived of the funding needed to continue offering essential healthcare services in their communities," said Dan Meuser, a Pennsylvania lawmaker who helped introduce the proposal. "It's also vital that teaching hospitals receive reimbursements that empower them to continue and expand their programs."

In Pennsylvania alone, rural communities are often overshadowed by their wealthier urban counterparts and struggle with accessing healthcare as a result, former U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello, said in an opinion piece March 3.