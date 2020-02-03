KLAS: 5 best RCM solutions

KLAS, a healthcare IT data and insights company, named its "Best in KLAS" revenue cycle management tools for 2020.

For its ranking, KLAS talked to provider respondents and used a methodology that screens for bias. Each month, KLAS speaks with 2,500 healthcare professionals who provide feedback on health IT products and services.



Here are the five RCM tools that achieved "Best in KLAS" recognition for 2020:



Enterprise Resource Planning:

Workday HCM, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management

Healthcare Business Intelligence & Analytics:

Dimensional Insight Diver Platform

Patient Access:

Pelitas Patient Access

Patient Accounting & Patient Management:

Epic Resolute Hospital Billing

Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR

3M MModal Fluency Direct



