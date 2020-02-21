Kentucky hospital to close in April

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health has moved up the closure date for Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland, Ky.

Bon Secours announced plans in January to close Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital by the end of September. On Feb. 20, the hospital announced the closure date has been moved up to April 30. The hospital said medical records will be available to patients after the closure date.

Bon Secours changed the closure date due to a significant number of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital employees accepting new jobs or tendering resignations, according to The Herald-Dispatch.

"It's recently become clear that it is in the best interests of our patients and staff to start working toward a known end date for inpatient services at the main hospital facility," Jason Asic, interim president of OLBH, said in a release. "Many members of our team have already accepted new positions conditionally, meaning that start dates with their new employers can't begin until their employment at OLBH ends. These employers have hired our staff in good faith, and we want to provide the time frame for when these transitions can take place."

Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital has about 1,000 employees. Since January, dozens of job fairs have helped hospital employees secure new jobs.

