Kansas Prime hospital to shutter labor and delivery services, 22 employees affected

Kansas City, Kan.-based Providence Medical Center, part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, plans to close its labor and delivery services, effective June 30, due to a declining rate of labor and delivery patients at the hospital.

Twenty-two employees will be affected by the service closure.

The hospital hopes to transition those employees to open Providence positions and other MOKAN Prime Hospitals like Blue Springs, Mo.-based St. Mary's Medical Center, Leavenworth, Kan.-based Saint John Hospital and Kansas City-based St. Joseph Medical Center, a spokesperson for Providence Medical Center confirmed with Becker's.

The hospital is looking into partnerships with other Kansas City hospitals and clinics to help with the service transition for patients, Karen Orr, RN, CEO of Providence Medical Center, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Gynecological services will still be provided through a Providence Medical Group location in Kansas City.

"We want to thank all our past, and present, hard-working staff and community partners that worked tirelessly to provide Labor and Delivery healthcare services in Wyandotte County and surrounding counties for over 100 years," Ms. Orr said in the statement.





