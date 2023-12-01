Kansas hospital not rushing replacement for CFO fired for hiding fraud conviction

Lawrence (Kan.) Memorial Hospital CEO Russ Johnson said the hospital will take its time to find a new CFO to replace Mike Rogers, who was fired after hospital staff discovered he was a convicted felon who changed his name last year, The Lawrence Times reported Nov. 29.

On Oct. 26, hospital staff members discovered inconsistencies regarding Mr. Rogers' identity. The following day, it was discovered that he legally changed his name in October 2022 from his given name of Michael Patrick Brunton, a convicted felon. He was fired after about a month on the job.

The hospital is working with a national recruiting firm to fill the role, according to the report. Mr. Johnson said at a Nov. 27 hospital board of trustees meeting that while CFO is an important role to fill, they "don't need to feel anxious about it."

"We aren't in a hurry, and we weren't in a hurry, and we're going to take our time and make sure we fill that role thoughtfully," he said.

Mr. Ross said he is confident that the hospital's financial staff will be OK as the search continues, according to the report.

"I have met with each of them several times — initially immediately but also in follow-up — just to make sure that we are in good order, and they are very confident in their ability to continue to do their work in revenue cycle, in our finance side and supply chain, etc.," he said.

In 2005, the then-Mr. Brunton pleaded guilty in an Oklahoma federal court to one count of mail fraud for accepting a $3,775 check for college football tickets that did not exist, according to a March 2005 article from The Oklahoman. He was originally indicted on 15 counts of mail and wire fraud in connection with a more than $80,000 scheme, but 14 of the charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Two years later, he was charged with theft and extortion after being accused of misusing hospital credit while working as the CFO of a Louisiana hospital.