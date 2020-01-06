Kaleida Health wants to sell part of DeGraff Memorial to keep it afloat

Kaleida Health is looking to sell a portion of Buffalo, N.Y.-based DeGraff Memorial Hospital to keep it afloat, according to local news station WKBW.

The Buffalo-based health system has put a five-story tower on DeGraff Memorial's campus up for sale.

The 85,000-square-foot building is expected to be sold for a multifamily redevelopment or affordable housing project.



The sale is part of the system's effort to keep the hospital open amid declining admissions, inpatient surgeries and outpatient procedures, according to the report.

