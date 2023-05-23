Kaiser shelves plans for outpatient complex

Kaiser Permanente has decided that it will not buy a property in Live Oak, Calif., where it had planned to develop a 160,000-square-foot medical building, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported May 21.

Kaiser said the reason for pulling out of the project was due to the growth of its primary and specialty care services at its medical offices in Scotts Valley and Watsonville, Calif., and the expanded medical offices in Santa Cruz since the project was first announced, according to the report. Plans for the project were unveiled in 2018.

"Going forward, we plan to continue expanding services throughout the county while thoughtfully considering the dynamic, local healthcare industry and the access needs of our community," Kaiser said in a news release.

Plans for the Live Oak project had included a 24-hour urgent care clinic, physical therapy, chemotherapy, optometry and a pharmacy, according to Santa Cruz Local. Construction was planned to begin in late 2022 and open in 2024.