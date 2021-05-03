Kaiser Permanente to lay off 200 employees in Northern California

Kaiser Permanente is laying off about 200 employees across Northern California as part of a staffing reorganization, the Oakland, Calif.-based health system confirmed in a statement to Becker's Hospital Review May 2.

The reorganization will eliminate primarily nonclinical administrative support roles, as well as workers in temporary, on call and per diem positions. The layoffs come as Kaiser changes some of its internal operations and staff structures to standardize processes and reduce duplicative work.

"While these changes will represent a very small percentage of our workforce, we do not undertake them lightly and we always consider the support our valued colleagues will need as a result of these decisions," the health system said in a statement to Becker's.

Kaiser has more than 149,000 employees and 16,000 physicians in California.

