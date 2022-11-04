Kaiser Permanente reports $1.5B Q3 loss

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and their subsidiaries reported a net loss of $1.5 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30, according to a Nov. 4 financial report.

The company posted total operating revenues of $24.3 billion and total operating expenses of $24.3 billion for the quarter. Total operating revenues of $23.2 billion and total operating expenses of $23.1 billion for the same period in 2021.

Additionally, there was an operating loss of $75 million in the third quarter compared to an operating income of $38 million in the third quarter of 2021, according to a Nov. 4 news release.

"I am proud of our ability to navigate the challenges of the past few years, including a global economic crisis, the high cost of goods and services, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and the pandemic while serving our 12.6 million members," said Greg Adams, chair and CEO of Kaiser Permanente.

The net loss of $1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022 compares to a $1.6 billion net income in the third quarter of 2021. Capital spending totaled $2.5 billion year-to-date.

"We are grateful to our extraordinary people whose commitment and compassion allow us to continue to fulfill our mission of providing high-quality and affordable care and improving the health of our communities," said Tom Meier, corporate treasurer of Kaiser Permanente.