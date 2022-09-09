Johns Hopkins faces backlash from donors over paused women's center

Donors, doctors and philanthropists expressed frustration toward Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System, saying in a Sept. 7 Washington Post article that they gave time and funding for a women's center that never materialized.

The controversy is centered around Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., which Johns Hopkins acquired in 2010, according to the Post. The community surrounding the hospital had been vocal about the need for a women's health center, and in March 2018, a gala to fund a women's center at Sibley Memorial raised over $900,000 in one night, the Post reported.

Donors could tour a space in the hospital allocated to the "Johns Hopkins Women's Health Center," according to the Post.

In September 2018, Dr. Sumera Haque, who was serving Sibley Memorial as an operations administrator, was appointed administrative director of the new women's center. Dr. Haque told the Post she spent "hundreds of hours of her own time" on plans for the center.

In January 2020, Rachel Sullivan, the leading philanthropist for the cause, asked Johns Hopkins for a progress update and was told the center was almost complete. In June 2020, Johns Hopkins sent Ms. Sullivan a note saying development on the center was paused to "allow Sibley the opportunity to better integrate our efforts with the health system and become part of a comprehensive plan for Women's Health in the National Capital Region," according to the Post.

Donors were frustrated by the response, telling the Post they made it "amply clear" that their donations were restricted funds, only to be used for a community women's health center. A Johns Hopkins spokesperson told the Post the donations were in a restricted fund: Before the project was paused, half of the $1.07 million raised had gone to personnel and administrative support for the center, and $162,000 from three donations was redesignated to other initiatives after conversations with the donors.

Of the 36 donors the Post contacted, only two replied that Johns Hopkins had contacted them about redesignating their funds or getting a refund.