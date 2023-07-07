Jefferson hospital closes ER

Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park (Pa.) closed its emergency room at the end of the day June 30, local news outlet 6ABC reported June 30.

The hospital is part of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health. The health system is converting the emergency room into a physical rehabilitation space.

The hospital announced the changes in May. As part of the plan, acute care and general surgeries are also being cut from the hospital as it transitions to a physical rehabilitation provider.

After the closure, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jeanes Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital serve as nearby emergency rooms.