Is Walmart Health the future of US healthcare?

Walmart Health opened 15 clinics last year and plans to add seven more by the end of 2021, according to a Jan. 4 CNBC report report.

The health clinics, located in Georgia, Illinois and Arkansas, offer primary care services, X-rays, dental exams, hearing services and mental health counseling. Walmart Health also established 600 COVID-19 testing sites last year and began administering COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers in New Mexico in December, CNBC reported.

Some experts regard the retail giant as a formidable disruptor of the healthcare industry, attracting customers with its trademark low prices. Affordability is a top concern for the country's low-income and uninsured patients. Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that 28.9 million people were uninsured in the U.S. in 2019.

Accessibility also attracts customers to Walmart Health services, as 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, according to CNBC.

