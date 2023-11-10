IRS examining HCA tax returns

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare systems in the country, is under examination by the Internal Revenue Service for the tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Affiliates of the system, which recently reported third-quarter operating income of $1.63 billion on revenues of $16.21 billion, are also under similar examination for 2019, according to an Oct. 26 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

HCA does not expect any resultant findings to be material and said it has complied with all due tax law and requirements.

"However, if payments due upon final resolution of any issues exceed our recorded estimates, such resolutions could have a material, adverse effect on our results of operations or financial position," HCA said in the filing.

HCA described the examinations as "routine."