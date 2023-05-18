Iowa hospital to seek critical access designation

Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional Hospital will apply to become a critical access hospital, the Carroll Times Herald reported May 17.

The decision to seek the designation was spurred by changes in qualifications to become a critical access hospital, according to the report. The hospital became eligible after the definition of primary and secondary roads changed, CEO Allen Anderson told the news outlet.

Mr. Anderson said the change would stabilize the hospital's financial future and allow it to continue offering care locally, according to the report.

He said outside of possible changes to the revenue cycle department, staff members should not notice any differences in the hospital operations should the application be approved.