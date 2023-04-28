Intermountain inks Surgery Partners deal to ramp up ASC growth

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has signed a collaboration agreement with Surgery Partners for the management of the health system's existing surgery centers in Utah and Idaho and the development of ASCs in other markets.

Intermountain currently has five ASCs across Utah and plans to open more over the next year. This collaboration agreement will accelerate those efforts.

"Combining [Surgery Partners'] expertise and experience with ours will add significant value for our surgery patients and caregivers and will establish an operating model upon which we can build as we continue to expand outpatient care at other locations," Mike Clark, Intermountain's executive lead of ASCs, said in an April 28 news release.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners — one of the country's largest ASC chains — has also agreed a deal with Columbus-based OhioHealth to create a company that will grow ASC joint ventures across Ohio.