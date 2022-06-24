Indiana hospital to get $30M investment, new name

Lutheran Health Network announced a $30 million investment into Warsaw, Ind.-based Kosciusko Community Hospital on June 23. Additionally, the hospital is being renamed Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital to reinforce its connection to Lutheran Health Network.

"Lutheran Health Network is committed to the residents of Kosciusko County and the surrounding area," said Scott Teffeteller, market CEO for Lutheran Health Network.

The new project will add an additional 13,600 square feet to the existing 170,000-square-foot hospital. Specific improvements include:

Surgical services expansion and updates

An expanded, redesigned customer-friendly lobby

Renovations to all patient rooms, public spaces and nursing stations on the medical, surgical and intensive care units

Updates to the hospital facade

Parking lot expansion and resurfacing

New campus exterior signage to improve patient wayfinding

The refresh of patient units began in June and is expected to be completed in 2023. A timeline for the other elements of the project will be finalized later this year.