Indiana hospital closing emergency department, ending inpatient services

Hartford City, Ind.-based IU Health Blackford Hospital will close its emergency department and no longer offer inpatient services due to a reduction in patient volume, the Muncie Star Press reported June 30.

Hospital officials said IU Health Ball Memorial in Muncie and IU Health Jay Hospital in Portland will provide emergency department care and access for patients with more acute needs for inpatient care, according to the report. Both are more than 20 miles from IU Health Blackford Hospital.

Jeff Bird, MD, president of the IU Health East Central Region, said Blackford Hospital will continue providing primary healthcare and outpatient services, according to the report.