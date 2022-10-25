Increasing denials, unfavorable payer mix among top RCM concerns: report

Revenue cycle challenges "seem to have intensified over the past year," according to Kaufman Hall's "2022 State of Healthcare Performance Improvement" report, released Oct. 18.

The consulting firm said that in 2021, 25 percent of survey respondents said they had not seen any pandemic-related effects on their respective revenue cycles. This year, only 7 percent said they saw no effects.

The findings in Kaufman Hall's report are based on survey responses from 86 hospital and health system leaders across the U.S.

Here are the top five ways leaders said the pandemic affected the revenue cycle in 2022:

1. Increased rate claim denials — 67 percent

2. Change in payer mix: Lower percentage of commercially insured patients — 51 percent

3. Increase in bad debt/uncompensated care — 41 percent

4. Change in payer mix: Higher percentage of Medicaid patients — 35 percent

5. Change in payer mix: Higher percentage of self-pay or uninsured patients — 31 percent