Illinois system includes valet workers in layoffs

Earlier this month, Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health announced layoffs of hundreds of employees, including 20 percent of leadership positions, citing "current national and statewide economic trends." These cuts include the end of valet service, which was available to the public on weekdays, according to the State Journal-Register.

A former worker told the newspaper that about a dozen valet workers at Springfield Memorial Hospital were laid off, about half of whom were full-time workers.

Memorial spokesperson Angie Muhs did not provide a comment to the State Journal-Register about the matter. However, she did confirm to the publication that the transitional care unit at Jacksonville (Ill.) Memorial Hospital is slated to close by Sept. 30.

Those affected by the transitional care unit closure will be offered opportunities to apply for other clinical roles within the health system, Ms. Muhs said, according to the State Journal-Register.

Memorial recently announced layoffs of hundreds of employees. A statement shared with Becker's indicates the reduction represents 5 percent of Memorial's total salary and benefits and is focused on the leadership, administrative and support sectors within the organization.

The health system said affected workers will receive a severance package and health insurance stipend. Some will be able to transfer to new roles.

Memorial Health is a five-hospital health system with about 10,000 employees in Illinois.