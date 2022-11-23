Illinois court dismisses Blessing Health System's attempt to halt hospital project

An Illinois court has dismissed Blessing Health System's attempt to halt Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center, which were granted certificate of need applications April 24 by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

Seven of the Illinois board's eight members voted in favor of the hospital that will be built on the campus of the Quincy Town Center, which features a cancer institute and an ASC.

Quincy's microhospital will include 25 med-surg beds; 3 labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum or labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms; an emergency department with 10 bays; a C-section suite; three operating rooms; and one procedure room.

"We are grateful for the court's decision; it allows Quincy Medical Group to move forward to create real change in health and care in the tri-states," Quincy Medical Group CEO Carol Brockmiller said in a Nov. 23 news release. "Our physicians and family of employees have remained steadfastly committed to the QMG Hospital and all that it can bring to our local patients, including choice and affordability."