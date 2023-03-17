HSS expands outpatient presence on Long Island

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery is expanding its presence on Long Island with the leasing of a large facility for outpatient services, according to a March 16 Long Island Business News report.

The prestigious orthopedic hospital has leased a 38,000-square-foot building in East Meadow that will add to an existing 37,307-square-foot center in Uniondale. The Uniondale location includes services offered by 40 physicians and the East Meadow site, about 30 miles from New York City, is expected to offer similar services.

HSS is also planning to open a smaller facility in Southampton for physician visits and X-ray services this summer, the report said.

HSS said Nov. 10 it had operating income totaling $31.8 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, a significant improvement on the $3.2 million figure for the same period in 2021.