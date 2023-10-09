How to avoid a revenue dip after switching EHRs, according to 1 former health system IT director

New health system EHR implementations are constantly occurring, but that switch could come at a heavy price without a detailed plan in place.

Becker's sat down with revenue cycle and IT expert Cynthia Casatelli to discuss how to mitigate a possible revenue dip after switching EHRs and how facilities can prepare for upcoming EHR changes.

Ms. Casatelli is the former director of administrative systems and IT director at Patterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph's Health and was director of revenue cycle and IT at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center for 17 years.

Question: How common is it for hospitals to see a dip in revenue after installing a new EHR system?

Cynthia Casatelli: It's very common to have a dip in your revenue during an EHR implementation because you're going to have users that are new to the system and don't know how to navigate it, how to post their charges or where their documentation should be put in. That will cause issues with productivity, charge and trade, and claims creation.

Q: What is your best advice for mitigating a post-EHR switch revenue dip?

CC: By properly planning for the implementation. You need to get a plan together and the right people from the beginning of the project. If you do not include your operational teams in the planning and the implementation, your revenue dip is going to be worse.

A system EHR implementation isn't just about installing software and hardware because it could change the culture, workflows and processes. Many systems start out with IT and how they are going to get the contract, which people involved, the project plan written, and a timeline — that's all too late. You need your operations teams involved at the very beginning of a project. Many systems do this at the executive or director levels. I like to take it down a few steps and do it at the subject matter level or with my team. In my opinion, those that do this don't have as big of a revenue dip.

Q: Cerner customers will see major system upgrades to their financial back-end platform in 2024. Can you explain this change and how hospitals should be preparing?

CC: Cerner is moving the scheduling and registration components within the EHR to the front end of the Millennium application with the clinical teams. They are putting the financial side into another application called RevElate, which is also called Soarian Financials.

All Cerner hospitals will have to prepare. As soon as you know that your hospital is going to start having contract and timeline discussions with Oracle Cerner, start your planning. Do not wait for the contract to be signed. That strong project plan should include who your project teams are, your resource availability, and communications about what is coming. Start talking to your operations teams, put the information together, and start to understand your current workflows, policies, and procedures. You should also think about your risks and success measures. If you start doing all of this ahead of time with strong leadership to help, you'll be ahead of the game.

Q: Where do you see AI headed next within revenue cycle IT systems and the revenue cycle process?

CC: A lot of people see it from the clinical perspective, but when I look at it from a revenue cycle perspective, you can leverage AI to help make your teams more productive. You can use it to do data analysis to identify trends and issues, one of those areas being in claims denial management. If you can identify issues upfront with AI and before the claim is produced, it's really going to help you reduce errors. You can also use it to identify patients that might qualify for financial assistance, or with price transparency compliance and all the challenges with getting that data online.

Hospitals should be embracing AI. It's new and I'm sure it scares a lot of people. I don't see it reducing jobs, I see it helping people be more efficient in what they're doing so they can focus on other things. But I haven't seen too much of anybody doing anything major just yet because it is so fresh and new in the healthcare arena. I would think smaller hospitals will adopt it because it's going to help them with staff that they don't have — I don't see why anyone wouldn't be using it.

Q: How should IT leaders be communicating with the rest of the hospital C-suite today?

CC: Communicating with the C-suite is always a challenge. I believe that the C-suite and the IT team should have regular meetings, whether it be biweekly or once a month. Those regular meetings should keep everyone informed about strategies and what's coming, and you've got to keep it straightforward and get right to the point. But you need to constantly communicate because technology is part of everyday life and it makes the world go round.

Q: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced when implementing new systems and ensuring user satisfaction with new technology platforms?

CC: It's about having an operational team and all the right people at the table, or your subject matter experts. You need to get the leaders to give you the resources and empower teams to have them to be part of the implementation. If they continue to do their day-to-day stuff, your system challenges are going to hit the roof because you can't get the right people to help you set up proper workflows and processes.

This has always been one of the biggest challenges — giving a team freedom to do the job beyond their day-to-day jobs. If you don't, your timeline fails, the job doesn't get done, and people are unhappy. It's all about resources and having leaders empower teams to be there.





