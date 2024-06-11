How supply costs have grown at 20 health systems

On average, supply costs comprise about 10.5% of a hospital's budget, the American Hospital Association said its May 2 "Cost of Caring" report, citing data from Strata Decision Technology.
Having adequate and up-to-date medical supplies, devices and equipment are necessary for hospitals to deliver high quality care to patients, AHA said, but "most of these items are expensive to acquire and maintain and rely on increasingly volatile global supply chains."
Here is a look at how supply costs have grown year over year at 20 hospitals for the quarter ended March 31:
Note: This is not a comprehensive list. Figures are taken from health systems' quarterly financial reports.
Orlando (Fla.) Health
2023: $302,384,000
2024: $366,542,000
Increase: 21.2%
ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)
2023: $60,652,000
2024: $70,739,000
Increase: 16.6%
Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)
2023: $108,786,000
2024: $126,019,000
Increase: 15.8%
Renown Health (Reno, Nev.)
2023: $70,224,000
2024: $80,459,000
Increase: 14.6%
Banner Health (Phoenix)
2023: $547,407,000
2024: $610,207,000
Increase: 11.5%
Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
2023: $320,412,000
2024: $357,347,000
Increase: 11.5%
Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)
2023: $265,424,000
2024: $295,289,000
Increase: 11.3%
Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)
2023: $608,040,000
2024: $671,213,000
Increase: 10.4%
Henry Ford Health (Detroit)
2023: $387,681,000
2024: $426,960,000
Increase: 10.1%
Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio)
2023: $111,150,000
2024: $121,494,000
Increase: 9.3%
CommonSpirit (Chicago)
2023: $1,380,000,000
2024: $1,506,000,000
Increase: 9.1%
Cleveland Clinic
2023: $356,084,000
2024: $384,359,000
Increase: 7.9%
Texas Health Resources (Arlington)
2023: $229,059,000
2024: $247,157,000
Increase: 7.9%
HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
2023: $112,685,000
2024: $121,326,000
Increase: 7.7%
SSM Health (St. Louis)
2023: $399,185,000
2024: $421,995,000
Increase: 5.7%
Providence (Renton, Wash.)
2023: $1,103,000,000
2024: $1,161,000,000
Increase: 5.3%
Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.)
2023: $29,381,000
2024: $30,584,000
Increase: 4.1%
Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)
2023: $703,000,000
2024: $731,000,000
Increase: 4%
Ascension (St. Louis)
2023: $1,011,232,000
2024: $1,043,882,000
Increase: 3.2%
Sharp HealthCare (San Diego)
2023: $147,430,000
2024: $152,206,000
Increase: 3.2%