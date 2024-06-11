How supply costs have grown at 20 health systems

On average, supply costs comprise about 10.5% of a hospital's budget, the American Hospital Association said its May 2 "Cost of Caring" report, citing data from Strata Decision Technology.

Having adequate and up-to-date medical supplies, devices and equipment are necessary for hospitals to deliver high quality care to patients, AHA said, but "most of these items are expensive to acquire and maintain and rely on increasingly volatile global supply chains."

Here is a look at how supply costs have grown year over year at 20 hospitals for the quarter ended March 31:

Note: This is not a comprehensive list. Figures are taken from health systems' quarterly financial reports.

Orlando (Fla.) Health

2023: $302,384,000

2024: $366,542,000

Increase: 21.2%

ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)

2023: $60,652,000

2024: $70,739,000

Increase: 16.6%

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

2023: $108,786,000

2024: $126,019,000

Increase: 15.8%

Renown Health (Reno, Nev.)

2023: $70,224,000

2024: $80,459,000

Increase: 14.6%

Banner Health (Phoenix)

2023: $547,407,000

2024: $610,207,000

Increase: 11.5%

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

2023: $320,412,000

2024: $357,347,000

Increase: 11.5%

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

2023: $265,424,000

2024: $295,289,000

Increase: 11.3%

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

2023: $608,040,000

2024: $671,213,000

Increase: 10.4%

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

2023: $387,681,000

2024: $426,960,000

Increase: 10.1%

Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio)

2023: $111,150,000

2024: $121,494,000

Increase: 9.3%

CommonSpirit (Chicago)

2023: $1,380,000,000

2024: $1,506,000,000

Increase: 9.1%

Cleveland Clinic

2023: $356,084,000

2024: $384,359,000

Increase: 7.9%

Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

2023: $229,059,000

2024: $247,157,000

Increase: 7.9%

HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

2023: $112,685,000

2024: $121,326,000

Increase: 7.7%

SSM Health (St. Louis)

2023: $399,185,000

2024: $421,995,000

Increase: 5.7%

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

2023: $1,103,000,000

2024: $1,161,000,000

Increase: 5.3%

Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.)

2023: $29,381,000

2024: $30,584,000

Increase: 4.1%

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

2023: $703,000,000

2024: $731,000,000

Increase: 4%

Ascension (St. Louis)

2023: $1,011,232,000

2024: $1,043,882,000

Increase: 3.2%

Sharp HealthCare (San Diego)

2023: $147,430,000

2024: $152,206,000

Increase: 3.2%