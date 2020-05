How much federal COVID-19 aid are hospitals getting? A state-by-state analysis

HHS is distributing $22 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act's provider relief fund to rural hospitals and those that treated large numbers of COVID-19 patients.

HHS announced May 1 that it is sending $12 billion to 395 hospitals that provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10. The agency is also disbursing $10 billion to hospitals, clinics and health centers in rural areas.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding hospitals in each state received from the latest slice of COVID-19 aid.

Alabama

COVID-19 high impact payments: 5 hospitals received $70.1 million

Rural provider payments: 175 providers received $191.4 million

Alaska

Rural provider payments: 208 providers received $68.9 million

Arizona

COVID-19 high impact payments: 2 hospitals received $23.2 million

Rural provider payments: 84 providers received $83 million

Arkansas

COVID-19 high impact payments: 1 hospital received $8.9 million

Rural provider payments: 198 providers received $205.5 million

California

COVID-19 high impact payments: 13 hospitals received $231.6 million

Rural provider payments: 369 providers received $311.6 million

Colorado

COVID-19 high impact payments: 5 hospitals received $99.5 million

Rural provider payments: 135 providers received $188.6 million

Connecticut

COVID-19 high impact payments: 12 hospitals received $290.7 million

Rural provider payments: 16 providers received $16.2 million

Delaware

COVID-19 high impact payments: 2 hospitals received $32.3 million

Rural provider payments: 6 providers received $17.8 million

District of Columbia

COVID-19 high impact payments: 2 hospitals received $44 million

Florida

COVID-19 high impact payments: 15 hospitals received $286.3 million

Rural provider payments: 200 providers received $108.9 million

Georgia

COVID-19 high impact payments: 18 hospitals received $377.2 million

Rural provider payments: 240 providers received $328.1 million

Hawaii

Rural provider payments: 56 providers received $58.2 million

Idaho

Rural provider payments: 92 providers received $122.8 million

Illinois

COVID-19 high impact payments: 33 hospitals received $694.3 million

Rural provider payments: 228 providers received $352.2 million

Indiana

COVID-19 high impact payments: 12 hospitals received $240.5 million

Rural provider payments: 140 providers received $249.3 million

Iowa

Rural provider payments: 177 providers received $383.3 million

Kansas

COVID-19 high impact payments: 1 hospital received $18.3 million

Rural provider payments: 201 providers received $382.4 million

Kentucky

Rural provider payments: 542 providers received $372.3 million

Louisiana

COVID-19 high impact payments: 15 hospitals received $399.9 million

Rural provider payments: 218 providers received $223.9 million

Maine

Rural provider payments: 121 providers received $131.5 million

Maryland

COVID-19 high impact payments: 10 hospitals received $101.1 million

Rural provider payments: 37 providers received $25.4 million

Massachusetts

COVID-19 high impact payments: 22 hospitals received $494.7 million

Rural provider payments: 22 providers received $24 million

Michigan

COVID-19 high impact payments: 30 hospitals received $900.1 million

Rural provider payments: 249 providers received $326.2 million

Minnesota

COVID-19 high impact payments: 3 hospitals received $49.5 million

Rural provider payments: 118 providers received $384.6 million

Mississippi

COVID-19 high impact payments: 1 hospital received $15.4 million

Rural provider payments: 282 providers received $316.9 million

Missouri

COVID-19 high impact payments: 5 hospitals received $82.7 million

Rural provider payments: 347 providers received $296.2 million

Montana

Rural provider payments: 121 providers received $199.5 million

Nebraska

Rural provider payments: 109 providers received $272.2 million

Nevada

COVID-19 high impact payments: 1 hospital received $18.8 million

Rural provider payments: 21 providers received $51.5 million

New Hampshire

Rural provider payments: 40 providers received $115.4 million

New Jersey

COVID-19 high impact payments: 53 hospitals revived $1.7 billion

Rural provider payments: 12 providers received $8.1 million

New Mexico

Rural provider payments: 160 providers received $114.2 million

New York

COVID-19 high impact payments: 90 hospitals received $5 billion

Rural provider payments: 155 providers received $264.2 million

North Carolina

COVID-19 high impact payments: 4 hospitals received $79 million

Rural provider payments: 254 providers received $282.6 million

North Dakota

Rural provider payments: 59 providers received $135.2 million

Ohio

COVID-19 high impact payments: 4 hospitals received $56 million

Rural provider payments: 216 providers received $369 million

Oklahoma

COVID-19 high impact payments: 1 hospital received $35.8 million

Rural provider payments: 163 providers received $281.8 million

Oregon

Rural provider payments: 165 providers received $172.1 million

Pennsylvania

COVID-19 high impact payments: 17 hospitals received $323.6 million

Rural provider payments: 156 providers received $231.1 million

Rhode Island

COVID-19 high impact payments: 1 hospital received $19.8 million

South Carolina

Rural provider payments: 180 providers received $140.7 million

South Dakota

Rural provider payments: 90 providers received $167.2 million

Tennessee

COVID-19 high impact payments: 2 hospitals received $35.4 million

Rural provider payments: 289 providers received $240 million

Texas

COVID-19 high impact payments: 2 hospitals received $27.4 million

Rural provider payments: 393 providers received $634.4 million

Utah

Rural provider payments: 56 providers received $82.9 million

Vermont

Rural provider payments: 80 providers received $74.6 million

Virginia

COVID-19 high impact payments: 4 hospitals received $75 million

Rural provider payments: 105 providers received $134.4 million

Washington

COVID-19 high impact payments: 7 hospitals received $102.5 million

Rural provider payments: 151 providers received $199.5 million

West Virginia

Rural provider payments: 283 providers received $159.6 million

Wisconsin

COVID-19 high impact payments: 2 hospitals received $32.1 million

Rural provider payments: 170 providers received $363.5 million

Wyoming

Rural provider payments: 43 providers received $99.4 million

