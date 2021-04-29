How CHS, Tenet, HCA and UHS fared in Q1

Four major for-profit hospital operators posted financial results for the first quarter of 2021:

1. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems ended the first quarter of 2021 with a net loss of $64 million on revenues of $3.01 billion. This compares to a net income of $18 million on revenues of $3.03 billion in the same period a year earlier. The health system partially attributed the loss to a 7.2 percent decrease in adjusted admissions compared to the same period in 2020.

2. HCA Healthcare, a 186-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., posted revenue of $13.98 billion in the first quarter of this year, up 8.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, when revenue totaled $12.86 billion. After factoring in operating expenses and nonoperating items, the company ended the first quarter of this year with net income of $1.4 billion. That's up from net income of $581 million in the same period a year earlier.

3. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare ended the first quarter of 2021 with revenue of $4.78 billion, up from $4.52 billion in the same period a year earlier. The company ended the first quarter with net income of $97 million, compared to the net income of $94 million it recorded in the same period a year earlier.

4. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services posted revenue of $3 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, up 6.5 percent from the same period one year earlier, when revenue totaled $2.8 billion. After factoring in expenses and nonoperating losses, UHS ended the first quarter of 2021 with a net income of $209.1 million, up from $142 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.