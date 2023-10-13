How AdventHealth is 'redesigning' primary care

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has joined forces with Wellvana Health, a value-based care startup, to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care and increase access for its primary care patients.

Wellvana strives to empower primary care physicians to focus on high-quality preventive care as the healthcare industry transitions from fee for service to full risk-based contracting.

Under the partnership, Wellvana will devote a clinical support team to AdventHealth's primary care clinics to expand access to RNs, social workers and trained pharmacists; provide timely scheduling and help close care gaps; and provide continuous education and support on HEDIS, quality, risk adjustment and other key benchmarks.

"AdventHealth and Wellvana share a vision of redesigning primary care so that it offers a more balanced approach to health, driven not just by sick care, but also wellness and prevention. That starts with integrated, accessible, and affordable primary care," Bryan Stiltz, CEO of AdventHealth's primary care network, said in an Oct. 12 news release. "Guiding our high-performing network through the transition to full-risk requires a dependable and innovative partner. Wellvana has the skilled team, actionable technology, and customized delivery model to help us provide whole-person care to more people."

Wellvana said its participation in CMS' ACO REACH, Medicare Shared Savings Program and Medicare Advantage initiatives offer "a custom path to risk" for physicians in its network, prioritizing health equity and increasing access for underserved populations.

"The truth is, healthcare hasn't been designed for health … [and] half measures in value-based care have held back progress for hospitals," Wellvana CEO Kyle Wailes said. "But this partnership is designed to change that. AdventHealth will lower the total cost of care and improve the health of people and families throughout Florida."