How a rural Idaho hospital is tackling its community and financial objectives

Valor Health in Emmett, Idaho, is facing its financial headwinds as a rural hospital with a focus on what its community needs most, The Emmett Messenger Index reported March 21.

A key part of its plan is an upcoming expansion of its primary care facilities in Emmett.

"We are addressing the challenging times rural hospitals/health systems are finding themselves in," Valor Health CEO Brad Turpen told the Messenger Index. "Addressing the community’s need for primary care and strengthening our foundation of financial sustainability is core to our five-year strategic plan."

The rural hospital is also benefiting from its nonprofit status, which provided a community benefit of more than $1.5 million yearly along with more than $6 million in wages.