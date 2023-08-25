How a California hospital will reopen with a $50M loan

Madera Community Hospital, which has been closed since December 2022, received the largest payout in the California Distressed Hospital loan program, KVPR reported Aug. 25.

The hospital will get $50 million after the state approves a reopening plan with Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health. In the meantime, Madera was awarded $2 million to help with operating costs.

The reopening timeline is projected to take place in the next six to nine months.

Originally, Madera Community Hospital asked for $80 million from the state. Adventist reached an initial agreement to take over Madera Community Hospital in July.