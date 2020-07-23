Hospitals must tell HHS how they spent COVID-19 aid: 4 things to know

HHS has released reporting requirements for hospitals and other healthcare providers that received relief aid made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help offset expenses and lost revenues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are four things to know about the reporting requirements:

1. The reporting system will be available beginning Oct. 1. Healthcare providers must report on how they spent the relief grants by Feb. 15, 2021.

2. HHS will require hospitals to demonstrate compliance with the terms and conditions of accepting the funds, including showing that the funds were used for allowable purposes.

3. The reporting requirements apply to healthcare organizations that received one or more payments exceeding $10,000 from the CARES Act's provider relief fund.

4. HHS said it will release detailed reporting instructions by Aug. 17.

