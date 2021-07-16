Hospitals blast UnitedHealth profits

UnitedHealth Group's most recent earnings stem from "not paying for healthcare," American Hospital Association president and CEO Rick Pollack wrote in a July 15 blog post.

In the second quarter of 2021, UnitedHealth posted $4.3 billion in profit, down nearly 36 percent from $6.6 billion a year prior. Mr. Pollack argued these profits were earned from deferred care during the pandemic, as well as new policies from the health insurer, including coverage restrictions around specialty pharmacy, hospital outpatient surgeries and hospital-based lab and radiology services.

"United routinely rolls out these coverage restrictions throughout the year, meaning that enrollees purchase their health plans under one set of rules only to later learn that their providers and cost-sharing responsibilities have changed," Mr. Pollack said.



Becker's reached out to UnitedHealth for comment. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.