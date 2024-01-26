Hospital profitability across the US: 20 statistics

Nonprofit hospital operating marings soared last year, increasing 20% January to November of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022, according to Kaufman Hall's "National Hospital Flash Report," published Jan. 9.

Operating EBITDA jumped 15% year over year in November and was up 9% for the first 11 months of the year compared to 2022.

Hospitals with 500-plus beds also did particularly well. On average their operating margin was up 59.3% year over year for November, and operating EBITDA margin was : up 20.5%, according to Kaufman Hall.

Here is how hospitals fared by region.

West

Operating margin

Year over year for November : 28%

11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 10%

Operating EBITDA

Year over year for November : 18%

11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 4%

Midwest

Operating margin

Year over year for November: 11%

11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 7%

Operating EBITDA

Year over year for November : 11%

11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 0%

South

Operating margin

Year over year for November : 19%

11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 29%

Operating EBITDA

Year over year for November : 21%

11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 20%

Northeast / Mid-Atlantic

Operating margin

Year over year for November : 51%

11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 24%

Operating EBITDA

Year over year for November : 21%

11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 5%

Great Plains

Operating margin

Year over year for November: 10%

11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 30%

Operating EBITDA

Year over year for November: 4%

11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 9%