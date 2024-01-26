Hospital profitability across the US: 20 statistics

Nonprofit hospital operating marings soared last year, increasing 20% January to November of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022, according to Kaufman Hall's "National Hospital Flash Report," published Jan. 9.
Operating EBITDA jumped 15% year over year in November and was up 9% for the first 11 months of the year compared to 2022.
Hospitals with 500-plus beds also did particularly well. On average their operating margin was up 59.3% year over year for November, and operating EBITDA margin was : up 20.5%, according to Kaufman Hall.
Here is how hospitals fared by region.
West
Operating margin
Year over year for November : 28%
11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 10%
Operating EBITDA
Year over year for November : 18%
11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 4%
Midwest
Operating margin
Year over year for November: 11%
11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 7%
Operating EBITDA
Year over year for November : 11%
11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 0%
South
Operating margin
Year over year for November : 19%
11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 29%
Operating EBITDA
Year over year for November : 21%
11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 20%
Northeast / Mid-Atlantic
Operating margin
Year over year for November : 51%
11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 24%
Operating EBITDA
Year over year for November : 21%
11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 5%
Great Plains
Operating margin
Year over year for November: 10%
11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 30%
Operating EBITDA
Year over year for November: 4%
11-months of 2022 vs. 2023: 9%