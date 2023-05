Despite continued high labor expenses and other financial pressures, hospitals' margins made it into the black for March, according to a new report from Syntellis.

March was the first time in 15 months that revenue growth outpaced expense increases. The median hospital year-to-date operating margin in March was 0.4 percent, up from -1.1 percent in February.

Despite the solid news, expenses still rose for the 11th consecutive month, according to the report.