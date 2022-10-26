Hospital leaders looking to revenue cycle outsourcing to cut workforce costs

Forty-six percent of hospital and health system leaders see labor costs as the greatest opportunity for cost reductions this year, with outsourcing functions among the top considerations, according to Kaufman Hall's "2022 State of Healthcare Performance Improvement" report, released Oct. 18.

The findings in Kaufman Hall's report are based on survey responses from 86 hospital and health system leaders across the U.S.

Twenty-seven percent of leaders said they've pursued outsourcing revenue cycle functions this year, ahead of environmental services (23 percent) and IT services (21 percent), according to the report.