Hospital expenses: 48 statistics

While healthcare revenues have increased, so have overall expenses, according to the latest Kaufman Hall "National Hospital Flash Report."

Labor expenses, at least on a volume-adjusted basis, however, declined with lower numbers of contract labor nursing, a scenario that may reflect "overall financial stability," the August report said.

Here are 48 statistics to show trends in overall healthcare and labor expenses:

National

Total expense per calendar day

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 4 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 4 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 3 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 21 percent

Labor expense per adjusted discharge

August 2023 vs. July 2023: -8 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: -4 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: -7 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 1 percent

West

Total expense per calendar day

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 3 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 5 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 3 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 25 percent

Labor expense per adjusted discharge

August 2023 vs. July 2023: -10 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: -3 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: -6 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 8 percent

Midwest

Total expense per calendar day

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 3 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 2 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 3 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 15 percent

Labor expense per adjusted discharge

August 2023 vs. July 2023: -10 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: -7 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: -9 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -3 percent

South

Total expense per calendar day

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 6 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 4 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 4 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 26 percent

Labor expense per adjusted discharge

August 2023 vs. July 2023: -7 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: -6 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: -10 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -5 percent

Northeast/Mid-Atlantic

Total expense per calendar day

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 2 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 5 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 4 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 20 percent

Labor expense per adjusted discharge

August 2023 vs. July 2023: -8 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: -1 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: -5 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -11 percent

Great Plains

Total expense per calendar day

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 5 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 7 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 5 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 21 percent

Labor expense per adjusted discharge

August 2023 vs. July 2023: -11 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: -1 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: -3 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 1 percent