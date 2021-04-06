Hospital adjusted expenses per inpatient day across 50 states

Below are the adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2019, organized by hospital ownership type, in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the latest statistics from Kaiser State Health Facts.

These figures, which are based on information from the 2019 American Hospital Association Annual Survey, include all operating and nonoperating expenses for registered U.S. community hospitals, defined as public, nonfederal, short-term general and other hospitals. The figures are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted higher to reflect an estimate of the volume of outpatient services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

United States 

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,372
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,278
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,149 

Alabama

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,584
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,781
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,695 

Alaska

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,204
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,497 
  • For-profit hospitals — $3,407 

Arizona

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,451 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,920
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,221 

Arkansas

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,837 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,780 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,773 

California 

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,441
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $4,128 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,449

Colorado

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,562
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,299
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,988 

Connecticut

  • State/local government hospitals — $4,316 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,869 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,987 

Delaware

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,163 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,110 

District of Columbia

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,538
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,338 

Florida

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,373 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,581 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,957 

Georgia

  • State/local government hospitals — $591 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,177 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,911

Hawaii

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,672 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,835 
  • For-profit hospitals — N/A

Idaho

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,911
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,788 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,698 

Illinois

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,928 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,774
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,008 

Indiana

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,075
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,911
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,652

Iowa

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,700
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,553 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,472 

Kansas

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,525
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,096 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,297 

Kentucky

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,249 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,065 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,161 

Louisiana

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,009 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,076 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,235 

Maine

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,528 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,631 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,174

Maryland

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,006
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,365 

Massachusetts

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,590 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,307 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,226 

Michigan

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,200 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,526 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,335 

Minnesota

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,637 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,563 
  • For-profit hospitals — N/A

Mississippi

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,218 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,234 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,645 

Missouri 

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,804 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,590 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,127 

Montana

  • State/local government hospitals — $676 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,851 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,586 

Nebraska

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,355
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,301 
  • For-profit hospitals — $3,025 

Nevada

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,962
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,236 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,082 

New Hampshire 

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,803 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,876 

New Jersey

  • State/local government hospitals — $4,198 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,942 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,021

New Mexico 

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,313
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,797 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,486 

New York

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,133 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,058 
  • For-profit hospitals — N/A

North Carolina

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,077 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,336 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,956 

North Dakota

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,850 
  • For-profit hospitals — $5,548 

Ohio

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,000
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,969 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,277 

Oklahoma

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,628 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,152 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,348 

Oregon

  • State/local government hospitals — $4,168 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,665
  • For-profit hospitals — $3,148 

Pennsylvania

  • State/local government hospitals — $885 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,617 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,112 

Rhode Island

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,833 
  • For-profit hospitals — N/A

South Carolina

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,332 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,116 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,704 

South Dakota

  • State/local government hospitals — $728 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,548 
  • For-profit hospitals — $4,480 

Tennessee 

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,739 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,293 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,838 

Texas

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,123 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,807 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,126 

Utah

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,208 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,363 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,838 

Vermont

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,651
  • For-profit hospitals — N/A

Virginia

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,678
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,033 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,971 

Washington 

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,666
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,723 
  • For-profit hospitals — $3,110 

West Virginia

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,175 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,973 
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,128 

Wisconsin

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,372 
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,549 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,853 

Wyoming

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,140
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,590 
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,553 

