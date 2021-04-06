Hospital adjusted expenses per inpatient day across 50 states
Below are the adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2019, organized by hospital ownership type, in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the latest statistics from Kaiser State Health Facts.
These figures, which are based on information from the 2019 American Hospital Association Annual Survey, include all operating and nonoperating expenses for registered U.S. community hospitals, defined as public, nonfederal, short-term general and other hospitals. The figures are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted higher to reflect an estimate of the volume of outpatient services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
United States
- State/local government hospitals — $2,372
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,278
- For-profit hospitals — $2,149
Alabama
- State/local government hospitals — $1,584
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,781
- For-profit hospitals — $1,695
Alaska
- State/local government hospitals — $1,204
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,497
- For-profit hospitals — $3,407
Arizona
- State/local government hospitals — $2,451
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,920
- For-profit hospitals — $2,221
Arkansas
- State/local government hospitals — $2,837
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,780
- For-profit hospitals — $1,773
California
- State/local government hospitals — $3,441
- Nonprofit hospitals — $4,128
- For-profit hospitals — $2,449
Colorado
- State/local government hospitals — $2,562
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,299
- For-profit hospitals — $2,988
Connecticut
- State/local government hospitals — $4,316
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,869
- For-profit hospitals — $1,987
Delaware
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,163
- For-profit hospitals — $1,110
District of Columbia
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,538
- For-profit hospitals — $2,338
Florida
- State/local government hospitals — $2,373
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,581
- For-profit hospitals — $1,957
Georgia
- State/local government hospitals — $591
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,177
- For-profit hospitals — $1,911
Hawaii
- State/local government hospitals — $1,672
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,835
- For-profit hospitals — N/A
Idaho
- State/local government hospitals — $1,911
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,788
- For-profit hospitals — $2,698
Illinois
- State/local government hospitals — $2,928
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,774
- For-profit hospitals — $2,008
Indiana
- State/local government hospitals — $2,075
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,911
- For-profit hospitals — $2,652
Iowa
- State/local government hospitals — $1,700
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,553
- For-profit hospitals — $1,472
Kansas
- State/local government hospitals — $1,525
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,096
- For-profit hospitals — $2,297
Kentucky
- State/local government hospitals — $2,249
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,065
- For-profit hospitals — $2,161
Louisiana
- State/local government hospitals — $2,009
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,076
- For-profit hospitals — $2,235
Maine
- State/local government hospitals — $1,528
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,631
- For-profit hospitals — $1,174
Maryland
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,006
- For-profit hospitals — $1,365
Massachusetts
- State/local government hospitals — $3,590
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,307
- For-profit hospitals — $2,226
Michigan
- State/local government hospitals — $1,200
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,526
- For-profit hospitals — $2,335
Minnesota
- State/local government hospitals — $1,637
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,563
- For-profit hospitals — N/A
Mississippi
- State/local government hospitals — $1,218
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,234
- For-profit hospitals — $1,645
Missouri
- State/local government hospitals — $1,804
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,590
- For-profit hospitals — $2,127
Montana
- State/local government hospitals — $676
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,851
- For-profit hospitals — $2,586
Nebraska
- State/local government hospitals — $1,355
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,301
- For-profit hospitals — $3,025
Nevada
- State/local government hospitals — $2,962
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,236
- For-profit hospitals — $2,082
New Hampshire
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,803
- For-profit hospitals — $2,876
New Jersey
- State/local government hospitals — $4,198
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,942
- For-profit hospitals — $2,021
New Mexico
- State/local government hospitals — $3,313
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,797
- For-profit hospitals — $2,486
New York
- State/local government hospitals — $3,133
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,058
- For-profit hospitals — N/A
North Carolina
- State/local government hospitals — $2,077
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,336
- For-profit hospitals — $1,956
North Dakota
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,850
- For-profit hospitals — $5,548
Ohio
- State/local government hospitals — $3,000
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,969
- For-profit hospitals — $2,277
Oklahoma
- State/local government hospitals — $1,628
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,152
- For-profit hospitals — $2,348
Oregon
- State/local government hospitals — $4,168
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,665
- For-profit hospitals — $3,148
Pennsylvania
- State/local government hospitals — $885
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,617
- For-profit hospitals — $2,112
Rhode Island
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,833
- For-profit hospitals — N/A
South Carolina
- State/local government hospitals — $2,332
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,116
- For-profit hospitals — $1,704
South Dakota
- State/local government hospitals — $728
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,548
- For-profit hospitals — $4,480
Tennessee
- State/local government hospitals — $1,739
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,293
- For-profit hospitals — $1,838
Texas
- State/local government hospitals — $3,123
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,807
- For-profit hospitals — $2,126
Utah
- State/local government hospitals — $3,208
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,363
- For-profit hospitals — $2,838
Vermont
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,651
- For-profit hospitals — N/A
Virginia
- State/local government hospitals — $3,678
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,033
- For-profit hospitals — $1,971
Washington
- State/local government hospitals — $3,666
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,723
- For-profit hospitals — $3,110
West Virginia
- State/local government hospitals — $1,175
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,973
- For-profit hospitals — $1,128
Wisconsin
- State/local government hospitals — $3,372
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,549
- For-profit hospitals — $2,853
Wyoming
- State/local government hospitals — $1,140
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,590
- For-profit hospitals — $2,553
More articles on healthcare finance:
Investment group calls for ouster of HCA director
Mayo Clinic raises $500M as it looks to growth
Why rural hospital closures hit a record high in 2020
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.