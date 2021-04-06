Hospital adjusted expenses per inpatient day across 50 states

Below are the adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2019, organized by hospital ownership type, in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the latest statistics from Kaiser State Health Facts.

These figures, which are based on information from the 2019 American Hospital Association Annual Survey, include all operating and nonoperating expenses for registered U.S. community hospitals, defined as public, nonfederal, short-term general and other hospitals. The figures are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted higher to reflect an estimate of the volume of outpatient services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

United States

State/local government hospitals — $2,372

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,278

For-profit hospitals — $2,149

Alabama

State/local government hospitals — $1,584

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,781

For-profit hospitals — $1,695

Alaska

State/local government hospitals — $1,204

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,497

For-profit hospitals — $3,407

Arizona

State/local government hospitals — $2,451

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,920

For-profit hospitals — $2,221

Arkansas

State/local government hospitals — $2,837

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,780

For-profit hospitals — $1,773

California

State/local government hospitals — $3,441

Nonprofit hospitals — $4,128

For-profit hospitals — $2,449

Colorado

State/local government hospitals — $2,562

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,299

For-profit hospitals — $2,988

Connecticut

State/local government hospitals — $4,316

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,869

For-profit hospitals — $1,987

Delaware

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,163

For-profit hospitals — $1,110

District of Columbia

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,538

For-profit hospitals — $2,338

Florida

State/local government hospitals — $2,373

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,581

For-profit hospitals — $1,957

Georgia

State/local government hospitals — $591

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,177

For-profit hospitals — $1,911

Hawaii

State/local government hospitals — $1,672

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,835

For-profit hospitals — N/A

Idaho

State/local government hospitals — $1,911

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,788

For-profit hospitals — $2,698

Illinois

State/local government hospitals — $2,928

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,774

For-profit hospitals — $2,008

Indiana

State/local government hospitals — $2,075

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,911

For-profit hospitals — $2,652

Iowa

State/local government hospitals — $1,700

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,553

For-profit hospitals — $1,472

Kansas

State/local government hospitals — $1,525

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,096

For-profit hospitals — $2,297

Kentucky

State/local government hospitals — $2,249

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,065

For-profit hospitals — $2,161

Louisiana

State/local government hospitals — $2,009

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,076

For-profit hospitals — $2,235

Maine

State/local government hospitals — $1,528

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,631

For-profit hospitals — $1,174

Maryland

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,006

For-profit hospitals — $1,365

Massachusetts

State/local government hospitals — $3,590

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,307

For-profit hospitals — $2,226

Michigan

State/local government hospitals — $1,200

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,526

For-profit hospitals — $2,335

Minnesota

State/local government hospitals — $1,637

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,563

For-profit hospitals — N/A

Mississippi

State/local government hospitals — $1,218

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,234

For-profit hospitals — $1,645

Missouri

State/local government hospitals — $1,804

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,590

For-profit hospitals — $2,127

Montana

State/local government hospitals — $676

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,851

For-profit hospitals — $2,586

Nebraska

State/local government hospitals — $1,355

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,301

For-profit hospitals — $3,025

Nevada

State/local government hospitals — $2,962

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,236

For-profit hospitals — $2,082

New Hampshire

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,803

For-profit hospitals — $2,876

New Jersey

State/local government hospitals — $4,198

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,942

For-profit hospitals — $2,021

New Mexico

State/local government hospitals — $3,313

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,797

For-profit hospitals — $2,486

New York

State/local government hospitals — $3,133

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,058

For-profit hospitals — N/A

North Carolina

State/local government hospitals — $2,077

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,336

For-profit hospitals — $1,956

North Dakota

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,850

For-profit hospitals — $5,548

Ohio

State/local government hospitals — $3,000

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,969

For-profit hospitals — $2,277

Oklahoma

State/local government hospitals — $1,628

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,152

For-profit hospitals — $2,348

Oregon

State/local government hospitals — $4,168

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,665

For-profit hospitals — $3,148

Pennsylvania

State/local government hospitals — $885

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,617

For-profit hospitals — $2,112

Rhode Island

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,833

For-profit hospitals — N/A

South Carolina

State/local government hospitals — $2,332

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,116

For-profit hospitals — $1,704

South Dakota

State/local government hospitals — $728

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,548

For-profit hospitals — $4,480

Tennessee

State/local government hospitals — $1,739

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,293

For-profit hospitals — $1,838

Texas

State/local government hospitals — $3,123

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,807

For-profit hospitals — $2,126

Utah

State/local government hospitals — $3,208

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,363

For-profit hospitals — $2,838

Vermont

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,651

For-profit hospitals — N/A

Virginia

State/local government hospitals — $3,678

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,033

For-profit hospitals — $1,971

Washington

State/local government hospitals — $3,666

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,723

For-profit hospitals — $3,110

West Virginia

State/local government hospitals — $1,175

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,973

For-profit hospitals — $1,128

Wisconsin

State/local government hospitals — $3,372

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,549

For-profit hospitals — $2,853

Wyoming

State/local government hospitals — $1,140

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,590

For-profit hospitals — $2,553

More articles on healthcare finance:

Investment group calls for ouster of HCA director

Mayo Clinic raises $500M as it looks to growth

Why rural hospital closures hit a record high in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.