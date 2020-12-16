HHS to give hospitals extra $4.5B in relief payments

HHS is allocating another $4.5 billion to hospitals and provider groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said Dec. 16.

In October, HHS announced it would give providers $20 billion from the Provider Relief Fund in its phase three general distribution. Now, the agency will offer $24.5 billion to help hospitals and providers offset revenue losses and increased expenses.

HHS said the funding will help each eligible provider recover up to 88 percent of their reported losses attributed to the pandemic.

The agency will begin distributing the $24.5 billion in relief funding Dec. 16 and continue through January 2021. HHS said the funds will be distributed to more than 70,000 providers.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Mass General Brigham reports steep operating loss with $546M in federal aid

States short billions in funding needed for COVID-19 vaccinations

Chicago's Mercy Hospital can't close, Illinois regulators say

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.