HHS to allocate $4.8B to test uninsured for COVID-19

HHS will allocate $4.8 billion from the American Rescue Plan to reimburse providers for testing uninsured individuals for COVID-19, the department said May 25.

HHS said the funding will help nearly 29 million uninsured U.S. residents have access to COVID-19 testing.

"As we vaccinate the country, let's continue taking the preventive measures necessary to keep the virus under control and prevent it from spreading. Testing remains critical, and now it's available at no cost to those who need it," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "This funding will help ensure everyone has access to testing regardless of whether they have health insurance."

The money will be shifted into the Health Resources and Service Administration's COVID-19 Uninsured Program. Providers will be able to bill the program for any COVID-19 tests given to uninsured people.