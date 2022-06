HHS is giving states an extra year, through March 31, 2025, to use funding from the American Rescue Plan to improve home- and community-based services.

The American Rescue Plan gives states a temporary 10 percentage point increase to the federal medical assistance percentage for some Medicaid expenditures for home- and community-based services. This amounts to about $12.7 billion.

HHS originally gave states three years to use the funds, from April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2024.

