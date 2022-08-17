Henry Ford Health reports negative operating margin

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health ended the first half of this year with an operating loss, according to financial documents released Aug. 15.

In the first two quarters of this year, Henry Ford Health reported revenue of $3.41 billion, up from $3.36 billion in the same period a year earlier. Net patient service revenue and healthcare premium revenue were up year over year. The health system attributed the increase in patient service revenue to higher pharmacy and outpatient volume.

After factoring in expenses, which grew 4.4 percent year over year, the health system ended the first six months of this year with an operating loss of $74.77 million and an operating margin of -2.2 percent. Henry Ford Health reported operating income of $19.29 million in the first half of 2021.

Henry Ford Health's nonoperating loss totaled $272.53 million in the first six months of this year, which was primarily attributed to a significant loss on investments. In the first half of 2021, the health system reported nonoperating income of $134.65 million.

Henry Ford Health closed out the first half of this year with a net loss of $347.98 million, compared to a net income of $153.18 million in the same period of 2021.