Hearing set over Minnesota hospital's labor and delivery closure

The Minnesota Department of Health is holding a public hearing Jan. 30 over the labor and delivery services closure at Essentia Health-Fosston (Minn.) hospital.

High-risk pregnancy growth, a decrease in birth volumes and provider recruitment challenges were factors in the hospital's decision to close the services, a spokesperson for Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Labor and delivery services will be available at the integrated health system's St.Mary's-Detroit Lakes (Minn.) hospital and its Fargo, N.D., locations for patients looking to find transferred care.

"We appreciate the opportunity to further explain this transition during the public hearing. We recognize that members of the community have questions about this change, and we look forward to providing additional information," the statement said.

Essentia Health comprises 14 hospitals, 78 clinics, six assisted living and independent living facilities, six long-term care facilities, 27 retail pharmacies, seven ambulance services, and a research institute. It has more than 15,000 employees with over 2,200 physicians and advanced practitioners, according to the health system's website.