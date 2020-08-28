Healthcare's federal COVID-19 aid totals $412B
A significant portion of COVID-19 aid authorized at the federal level has been earmarked for the healthcare industry — to the tune of $412 billion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
The committee's COVID Money Tracker tool follows aid authorizations from Congress, the Federal Reserve and the Trump administration during the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis.
To date, about $291 billion, or 71 percent of financial support earmarked for the health industry, has been disbursed or committed.
Here's where some of the money has gone:
Grants to health providers: $117 billion
Accelerated and advance Medicare payments to hospitals: $92 billion
Accelerated and advance Medicare payments to physicians: $8 billion
Moderna vaccine funding: $2 billion
GlaxoSmithKline vaccine funding: $2 billion
Pfizer vaccine funding: $2 billion
Novavax vaccine funding: $2 billion
Johnson & Johnson vaccine funding: $2 billion
AstraZeneca vaccine funding: $1 billion
Regeneron Therapeutic funding: $450 million
