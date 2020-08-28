Healthcare's federal COVID-19 aid totals $412B

A significant portion of COVID-19 aid authorized at the federal level has been earmarked for the healthcare industry — to the tune of $412 billion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The committee's COVID Money Tracker tool follows aid authorizations from Congress, the Federal Reserve and the Trump administration during the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis.

To date, about $291 billion, or 71 percent of financial support earmarked for the health industry, has been disbursed or committed.

Here's where some of the money has gone:

Grants to health providers: $117 billion

Accelerated and advance Medicare payments to hospitals: $92 billion

Accelerated and advance Medicare payments to physicians: $8 billion

Moderna vaccine funding: $2 billion

GlaxoSmithKline vaccine funding: $2 billion

Pfizer vaccine funding: $2 billion

Novavax vaccine funding: $2 billion

Johnson & Johnson vaccine funding: $2 billion

AstraZeneca vaccine funding: $1 billion

Regeneron Therapeutic funding: $450 million

