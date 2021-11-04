Healthcare affordability scorecard: Where does your state rank?

Massachusetts topped the list of a scorecard rating states on their adoption of policies to improve affordability of healthcare, but no state earned a perfect score.

The Healthcare Affordability State Policy Scorecard, which Altarum's Healthcare Value Hub released Nov. 3, shows many states have work to do to address the affordability of healthcare for residents. It also provides a guide for each state on where to focus regulatory and reform efforts.

Altarum, a nonprofit research and consulting organization, rated 47 states and the District of Columbia on four policy areas:

Reducing low-value care

Curbing excess prices

Making out-of-pocket costs affordable, and

Extending coverage

States were also ranked on their outcomes in four areas:

Private payer inpatient prices related to the Medicare allowed amount

Rates of known low-value services delivered by providers

Percent of population that is uninsured, and

Percent of population that decided to forgo needed care due to cost

The scorecard is retrospective and only scored states on policies implemented as of Dec. 31, 2020. Each state received a policy score and an outcome score, and the two were combined for the overall ranking. Hawaii, New Jersey and South Carolina did not receive an overall ranking because of inadequate data. Access more information about the methodology used for the scorecard here.

Here are the overall rankings for each state:

1. Massachusetts

2. Rhode Island

3. Vermont

4. Oregon

5. Colorado

6. Maryland

7. Washington

8. Minnesota

9. Maine

10. Delaware

11. California

12. New York

13. New Hampshire

14. Virginia

15. Connecticut

16. District of Columbia

17. Iowa

18. Michigan

19. Wisconsin

20. Ohio

21. Illinois

22. Pennsylvania

23. North Dakota

24. New Mexico

25. Utah

26. South Dakota

27. Louisiana

T-27. Nebraska

29. Kentucky

30. Montana

31. Arkansas

32. Missouri

33. Indiana

34. West Virginia

35. Tennessee

36. Kansas

37. Idaho

38. Nevada

39. Wyoming

40. Arizona

41. Alaska

T-41. Florida

43. North Carolina

44. Mississippi

45. Alabama

T-45. Oklahoma

47. Georgia

48.Texas





































