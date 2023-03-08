11 health systems with strong finances

Here are 11 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global in 2023.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports.

1. Berkshire Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Pittsfield, Mass.-based system has a strong financial profile, solid liquidity and modest leverage, according to Fitch.

2. CentraCare has an "AA-" and stable outlook with Fitch. The St. Cloud, Minn.-based system has a leading market position, and its management's focus on addressing workforce pressures, patient access and capacity constraints will improve operating margins over the medium term, Fitch said.

3. Cone Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the expectation that the Greensboro, N.C.-based system will gradually return to stronger results in the medium term, the rating agency said.

4. El Camino Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Mountain View, Calif.-based system has a history of generating double-digit operating EBITDA margins, driven by a solid market position that features strong demographics and a very healthy payer mix, Fitch said.

5. Harris Health System has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Houston-based system has a "very strong" revenue defensibility, primarily based on the district's significant taxing margin that provides support for operations and debt service, Fitch said.

6. Orlando (Fla.) Health has an "AA-" and stable outlook with Fitch. The system's upgrade from "A+" reflects the continued strength of the health system's operating performance, growth in unrestricted liquidity and excellent market position in a demographically favorable market, Fitch said.

7. Rush System for Health has an "AA-" and stable outlook with Fitch. The Chicago-based system has a strong financial profile despite ongoing labor issues and inflationary pressures, Fitch said.

8. Salem (Ore.) Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system has a "very strong" financial profile and a leading market share position, Fitch said.

9. UCHealth has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Aurora, Colo.-based system's margins are expected to remain robust, and the operating risk assessment remains strong, Fitch said.

10. University of Kansas Health System has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with S&P Global. The Kansas City-based system has a solid market presence, good financial profile and solid management team, though some balance sheet figures remain relatively weak to peers, the rating agency said.

11. Willis-Knighton Health System has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Shreveport, La.-based system has a "dominant inpatient market position" and is well positioned to manage operating pressures, Fitch said.